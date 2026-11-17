Munnar records season low 6 degrees Celsius, official expects subzero
Munnar, Kerala's favorite hill station, hit a chilly six degrees Celsius on Tuesday, its season's lowest temperature.
Nearby spots like Chundavurai and Devikulam weren't far behind, dipping to seven degrees Celsius.
An official expects it to get even colder as winter sets in, with temperatures possibly dropping below zero by early December.
Adimaly route closed after landslides
Winter is peak time for tourists in Munnar, but getting there isn't easy right now, the main route from Adimaly is still closed after last month's landslides, so travelers face long detours and delays.
Tourism folks are worried these hassles might keep visitors away during the busy season.
Still, many are eager to catch Munnar's famous frosty views as the hills turn into a white wonderland in January.