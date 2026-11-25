Murder accused shot, hand chopped with machete outside Pune court
What's the story
A murder accused, Mandar Kiwale, was critically injured after he was attacked with a machete and shot at outside the Shivajinagar District Court in Pune on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 1:00pm near Gate No 4, opposite the family court, when he was appearing for legal proceedings. Police said six people allegedly chased and attacked Kiwale with sharp weapons. He was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment after the incident.
Investigation underway
Forensic experts collecting evidence
Viral videos showed the group of men attacking Kiwale, who gets up after a short while, all bloodied.
He then proceeds to cross the road, in a dazed state, with his dangling severed hand before falling to the ground.
Police suspect the attack would be linked to previous enmity.
The attackers fled the scene on two two-wheelers after the assault. Police have recovered two pistols and a magazine from the spot.
Case
Kiwale was freed from prison four days ago
According to police, Kiwale was jailed for the murder of Shubham Subhash Chavan, a 26-year-old restaurant owner, on April 20, 2025, in Pune's Santoshnagar Katraj over a land and financial dispute.
Kiwale and his aides beat Chavan to death with stumps and bamboo sticks.
Kiwale was eventually arrested alongside the main culprit, Amar Sakore, and his colleagues, Girish Subhash Babare and Yogesh Babaurao Dore.
Kiwale was freed from prison four days ago.
Public reaction
Whom are ordinary Pune residents supposed to turn to? Sule
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has reacted to the incident, asking if there was anything left of law and order in Pune.
"A court is a 'temple of justice' for ordinary people...If blood is being shed in broad daylight in the very precincts of this sacred institution...whom are ordinary Pune residents supposed to turn to?" she asked.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also spoke to the Pune Police Commissioner and directed the police to track down the accused.