Murder of Govind Chhagan sparks violent Banswara clash and arson
A violent clash broke out in Banswara, Rajasthan, after the murder of Govind Chhagan from the Mahida community, reportedly by members of the Katara community over a long-standing family feud.
The situation quickly escalated: retaliation led to stone-pelting and arson, leaving at least 23 houses set on fire and spreading panic in the area.
Police contain unrest, murder accused sought
Police rushed in extra forces to control the unrest and sent fire trucks to tackle the blaze.
While some officers and locals had minor injuries, the situation is now under control.
A special police team is searching for those accused in Chhagan's murder, who are still on the run, and senior officials are talking with both communities to calm things down.
People from both communities staged a sit-in at the local police station, but authorities say they are keeping a close watch to maintain peace.