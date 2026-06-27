Siya Goyal allegedly planned the murder to gain at least three more years before having to think about marriage

Pune realtor murder: Siya wanted to delay marriage, reveal cops

By Snehil Singh 04:22 pm Jun 27, 202604:22 pm

What's the story

The murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a shocking turn with police revealing that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, allegedly planned the crime to delay their marriage. According to India Today, which cited investigators, Goyal believed that if Agarwal was killed, she would gain at least three more years before having to think about marriage. Co-accused Chetan Chaudhary is also suspected of wanting additional time before settling down.