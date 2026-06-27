Pune realtor murder: Siya wanted to delay marriage, reveal cops
What's the story
The murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a shocking turn with police revealing that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, allegedly planned the crime to delay their marriage. According to India Today, which cited investigators, Goyal believed that if Agarwal was killed, she would gain at least three more years before having to think about marriage. Co-accused Chetan Chaudhary is also suspected of wanting additional time before settling down.
Relationship revealed
Secret relationship revealed
The investigation has also revealed that Goyal and Chaudhary had a secret relationship before her engagement to Agarwal. They traveled together with friends to Udaipur in January, weeks before Goyal got engaged in February. Chaudhary, who hails from Rajasthan, is said to have grown closer to Goyal during this trip.
Call evidence
Alleged conspiracy backed by evidence
The report by India Today states that investigators have found that Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged a staggering 2,004 phone calls from January onward. The calls totaled an astonishing 238 hours of conversation time. The police believe this high volume of communication could be key evidence in establishing the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal's murder.
Pre-murder meeting
Final meeting before the crime?
Another significant detail that has emerged is that Goyal and Chaudhary met at a cafe in Pune's Lullanagar area on June 17, just one day before Agarwal was killed. The meeting lasted nearly an hour, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Investigators are probing whether the alleged murder plot was discussed during this meeting.
Digital trace
Deleted messages and chats being examined
The investigation has now turned to digital evidence as both accused allegedly deleted conversations from their mobile phones. Forensic experts are examining WhatsApp chats, Instagram messages, and other deleted records. Investigators believe the accused may have deleted conversations before and after the crime, cleared recycle bins, and tried to erase every possible digital trace.
Family interrogation
Goyal's brother questioned
As part of the ongoing investigation, police have questioned Goyal's brother Sahil for nearly 10 hours. Sahil was quizzed about his acquaintance with Chaudhary and other aspects of the case before being released. Investigators are also likely to question other family members as they continue to piece together what they believe was a meticulously planned conspiracy that culminated in Agarwal's murder.