Muslim Jamaat asks CM Satheesan to apologize over Kanthapuram remarks

Kerala's Muslim Jamaat is asking Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to apologize for comments he made about Sunni scholar Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar.

They felt Satheesan's remarks were "unbecoming of the office of the Chief Minister" and accused him of misreading Islamic history, suggesting he should take time to understand the Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammad in context.

This all started after Kanthapuram advised women to stay home during public religious events, which drew criticism from several political groups.