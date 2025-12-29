Next Article
Muslim men perform last rites of Hindu man in UP
India
In Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, a group of Muslim men stepped up to perform the last rites for Ajay Kumar Saini, a Hindu mechanic who passed away on December 27 and had no family to handle his funeral.
Led by Gulfam Ansari, they made sure Saini's final journey was respectful and according to Hindu rituals.
Coming together across communities
Not knowing all the Hindu rituals, Ansari and his friends got help from local Hindus to do everything right—from preparing the pyre to organizing the procession.
They even arranged meals for guests for three days after.
A video of their efforts surfaced on social media.