'Must be graduate...Ram bhakt': Ram Mandir trust invites CEO applications
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The move aims to professionalize the running of the temple and project transparency in its hiring process amid a donation theft scandal involving cash-counting agents. Per the notification, candidates must be an "actively practicing Hindu" and preferably Ram devotees from the Vaishnava tradition. They should be between 50 and 70 years.
Job profile
Selected candidate will be based in Ayodhya
They should also have a graduate degree and managerial experience of at least 20 years in large public organizations, institutions, government departments, or companies.
"Preference will be given to candidates who have served as chief administrative officer or have experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution. Retired officers meeting the eligibility criteria may also apply," the notification said.
The notification also mentions that candidates should have a good working knowledge of Hindi and English.
Contract
A three-year contract for selected candidate
The selected candidate will be based in Ayodhya and have a three-year contract, subject to renewal based on performance.
The salary will be decided through mutual discussion. The CEO will report directly to the General Secretary of the Trust and oversee all statutory, administrative, and financial responsibilities of the organization.
This includes ensuring compliance with statutory requirements and developing operational practices suited to the institution's objectives.
The application process will remain open until July 18.
Background
Trust meeting led to arrest of counting agents
The trust had decided to appoint a CEO at a July 6 meeting after six cash-counting agents were arrested for allegedly stealing donations.
The resignations of ex-general secretary Champat Rai and senior trust member Anil Mishra were accepted at this meeting.
Retired IFS officer Krishna Mohan was appointed interim general secretary.
A three-member search panel was also constituted on the same day to oversee the appointment of the CEO.