Mustafabad resident Sameer shot dead near Sonia Vihar BJP office
A man named Sameer was shot and killed near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area.
Motorcycle-borne assailants fired around 15 to 20 shots at him before speeding off.
Sameer, who lived in Mustafabad, sadly did not survive.
Police: Targeted killing, no minister's link
Police say Sameer was clearly targeted, but there is no link to the nearby minister's office, just a close location.
The attack has left locals worried about safety, and police are working to identify the assailants and establish the reason behind the killing.