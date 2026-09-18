Muzaffarnagar judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar decries 97 cases suddenly reassigned
A Muzaffarnagar judge, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, is calling out a big decision: 97 serious criminal cases, including murder, were suddenly pulled from his court right before the district judge retired, and no one explained why.
Diwakar thinks this move could break legal rules and set a worrying example for how justice is handled.
Diwakar warns against unchecked administrative power
Judge Diwakar, who is known for taking tough stands in court, says that administrative power should always stay within legal limits.
"Unchecked authority could turn a mechanism intended to protect people into one that causes oppression," he warned, underlining the need for transparency and independence in India's justice system.
His message is clear: decisions like these can impact trust in the courts and shouldn't happen behind closed doors.