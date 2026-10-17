Muzaffarnagar priest Swami Devanand Bharti shot dead after gender prediction
India
An 81-year-old priest, Swami Devanand Bharti, was shot dead at a Shiva temple in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on October 13.
The attack happened after he predicted a couple would have a son, but when they had a daughter instead, things turned sour and led to this tragic incident.
Suspects Hashim and Zeeshan arrested, confess
Police quickly caught two suspects, Hashim and his son Zeeshan, recovering the weapons and motorcycle used in the crime.
During questioning, both confessed not only to planning the murder but also admitted they tried to frame another local by planting his photo at the scene.
The police's fast response helped solve the case before things got more complicated.