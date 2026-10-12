Muzaffarpur woman, 52, dies after neighbors accuse her of witchcraft
India
A 52-year-old woman in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, died after being attacked by neighbors who accused her of witchcraft.
The incident happened on Sunday; she was taken to two hospitals but sadly didn't survive her injuries.
Family, villagers protest at accused's home
Her family and local villagers protested at the accused's home, demanding justice.
Police are waiting for a written complaint from her son before officially registering the case.
A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has examined the crime scene, and police say they're looking into every possible angle.