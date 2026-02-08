'My manager canceled my ride to work event': Employee's dilemma
A late-night ride cancelation by a manager left an employee stranded before an early morning work event 50km from home.
Even though the manager had promised transport, they canceled close to midnight and told the employee to figure it out themselves—leading to the employee arriving late and getting blamed for not just taking a bus.
The employee trusted their manager's word
The employee explained they trusted their manager's promise and didn't make backup plans.
With limited public transport options at that hour, and the drop-off still 5km from the venue, being late was almost unavoidable.
Despite this, the manager insisted it was their fault for not using a bus.
Online users offered suggestions
Online, many users sided with the employee. Some suggested gathering proof that busses weren't available, while others pointed out that decent notice is basic courtesy.
Resources discuss options for long commutes
Some workplace resources discuss helping with long commutes—mentioning options such as shuttles or carpool and demand-responsive services.
In this case, the manager canceled the promised ride, leaving the employee without the expected transport.