Myanmar, Bangladesh refugees to get biometric IDs in Mizoram
Mizoram has started a big biometric registration drive for over 33,000 refugees from Myanmar and about 2,370 from Bangladesh.
Launched on July 30 in Serchhip district and rolling out across all 11 districts, the goal is to help manage support for people displaced by the Myanmar coup in 2021.
Registration drive on amid tech hiccups
District officials are handling the registrations—even with some tech hiccups and patchy networks slowing things down.
In Champhai district alone, where many refugees belong to the Chin tribe (who share close cultural ties with Mizos), around 13,580 Myanmar refugees are present.
Despite challenges, Mizoram is staying committed to making sure these communities get proper support and recognition.