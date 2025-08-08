Next Article
Uttarakhand mudslide: Satellite images show 128 houses wiped out
A huge mudslide just hit the tourist village of Dharali in Uttarkashi, wiping out most of its buildings—128 out of 182 are gone or buried, according to new satellite images.
The disaster even changed the path of the Bhagirathi River and left only 54 rooftops standing.
Roads are broken, key bridge is down
Getting help in has been rough—roads are broken and a key bridge is down, making it hard for teams to reach people.
Still, over 500 folks have been evacuated so far, but about 100 are still missing, including nine Army members.
The Army is using Chinook helicopters to bring in gear and supplies as rescue crews work through debris up to 50 feet deep.