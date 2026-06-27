Myanmar now biggest illicit opium producer amid Shan State surge
India
Myanmar has just overtaken Afghanistan as the biggest illicit opium producer after Afghanistan's poppy ban.
India's Narcotics Control Bureau says this surge is tied to Myanmar's ongoing civil war and economic struggles, with most of the action happening in Shan State.
New Myanmar route threatens India's northeast
A new trafficking route from Myanmar is putting India's northeast at risk, helping fund terrorism, smuggle weapons, and drive up addiction.
The NCB also warns about ultra-potent synthetic opioids (like nitazenes) that are hundreds of times stronger than heroin.
Also, drug dealers are using encrypted apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, making it even harder for authorities to keep up.