Myanmar pledges territory will not be used to harm India
India
India and Myanmar just wrapped up a key meeting in New Delhi, where Myanmar promised that its land will not be used for anything that could harm India.
Top officials from both sides led the talks, aiming to keep things peaceful along the border.
India, Myanmar boost security and connectivity
Both countries agreed to step up their fight against terrorism, drug smuggling, and other cross-border crimes by sharing more intelligence and working more closely together.
They also talked about speeding up big projects like the Kaladan transport route and the highway linking India, Myanmar, and Thailand, hoping to boost trade and make travel easier for everyone.