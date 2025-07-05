Myanmar refugees seek shelter in Mizoram amid Chin conflict

TL;DR

More than 33,000 refugees already in Mizoram

With over 33,000 Myanmar refugees—including more than 12,000 children—already in Mizoram, local leaders are urging calm.

The Assam Rifles have sealed the border to prevent further arrivals, and community groups like the Young Mizo Association are asking both sides not to bring violence into Zokhawthar.

Security is tight, but so far there have been no injuries despite stray bullets hitting homes.