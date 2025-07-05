Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Myanmar refugees seek shelter in Mizoram amid Chin conflict
About 300 people from Myanmar have crossed into Mizoram's Zokhawthar village, escaping fighting between two rival groups from the same Zo ethnic community.
The conflict back home is over territory, and it's pushed more families to seek safety across the border.
TL;DR
More than 33,000 refugees already in Mizoram
With over 33,000 Myanmar refugees—including more than 12,000 children—already in Mizoram, local leaders are urging calm.
The Assam Rifles have sealed the border to prevent further arrivals, and community groups like the Young Mizo Association are asking both sides not to bring violence into Zokhawthar.
Security is tight, but so far there have been no injuries despite stray bullets hitting homes.