No association between Covid-19, vaccine and heart attacks

TL;DR

What the study found

Researchers checked records of 251 patients aged 45 and under who landed in hospital with heart issues.

Nearly everyone had received at least one COVID vaccine dose (mostly Covishield or Covaxin), but 19 out of 251 had actually caught COVID before.

The pattern? Usual suspects like high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and unhealthy cholesterol—not vaccines—were behind most cases.

Lifestyle choices, not vaccines, driving this trend

The rise seems to be about lifestyle choices and genetics—not "long COVID" or vaccines.

The report points to behavioral, genetic, and environmental risks as bigger factors for young adults facing sudden cardiac problems.

Experts' recommendations

Experts recommend better tracking of sudden cardiac deaths, more autopsies to find real causes, and even starting early heart health checks in schools.

They're also calling for bigger studies to keep an eye on any long-term effects from both COVID infections and vaccines—just to be safe.