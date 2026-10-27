Myanmar woman rescued in Hyderabad after husband Mohammad Fayaz accused
A woman from Myanmar was rescued in Hyderabad after her husband was accused of locking her up at home and letting his friends assault her.
Her ordeal came to light when the house owner arrived to collect pending rent, found the house locked from outside, and broke open the lock.
With help from another person's mobile phone, she reached out to family, and a complaint was lodged against her husband, Mohammad Fayaz.
Humaira Tamanna files complaint, Fayaz charged
The survivor, Humaira Tamanna, said Fayaz brought her from Bangladesh in May on the promise of marriage but started confining her just weeks later.
She alleges he threatened her to keep quiet while his friends were involved in repeated assaults.
After finally escaping, Tamanna filed a complaint with support from a relative.
Police have charged Fayaz and his alleged accomplices with rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.