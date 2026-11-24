Mysuru Bengaluru highway crash kills 2, including Mahadevu and Ritwika
A serious accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway near Naguvanahalli Gate left two people dead and four others hurt on Tuesday.
The group was on their way to a temple in Nanjangud when their car collided with a goods vehicle.
The victims have been identified as Mahadevu from Mandya and Ritwika from Tailur village.
Injured treated in Mysuru, police investigate
The four injured passengers were taken to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment.
Police arrived quickly, filed a case, and are now investigating what caused the crash.