Mysuru Dasara Flower Show opens with Vidhana Soudha replica
India
Mysuru just kicked off its Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park, and it's seriously impressive this year.
The main attraction? A massive Vidhana Soudha replica built from 200,000 red roses and 4,000kg of chrysanthemums, standing tall inside the Glass House at 57 feet wide and 31 feet high.
Flower show features replicas tributes bonsai
The show isn't just about pretty blooms. You'll spot a replica of the national emblem, cool bonsai displays, and creative tributes to icons like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Salu Marada Thimmakka. There's even a flower version of Hampi's Stone Chariot.
The flowers will be changed on October 16, with a refresh, the event is drawing crowds from all over, perfect for snapping some colorful photos while soaking in themes of democracy and environmental care.