Mysuru lights 146km, 123 circles for 11-day Dasara
India
Mysuru is glowing for Dasara! The city kicked off the 11-day 'Nada Habba' celebrations with a huge light display, thanks to CESC and Energy Minister KJ George.
From now until October 31, you'll find 146km of roads and 123 traffic circles lit up every evening, all celebrating Karnataka's culture.
Mysuru Palace lit, CESC 24-hour helpline
Iconic spots like Mysuru Palace are sparkling too.
CESC is reminding everyone to be careful around the lights, especially during the rain, and has set up a 24-hour helpline just in case.
This year's displays also feature themes such as Gruha Jyothi and Bharat Jodo, making it a bigger draw for visitors.