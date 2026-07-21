Mysuru police arrest 3 men for gang raping tribal woman
Three men have been arrested in Mysuru, Karnataka, for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 30-year-old tribal woman from West Bengal.
The incident happened as she was heading home from a friend's birthday party and was approached near a bus stand by one of the accused asking for directions.
Victim assaulted and robbed near Mooguru
The men forcibly pulled her into their car, then forced her inside and drove to a lodge near Mooguru village, threatening her along the way.
At the lodge, she was reportedly assaulted and robbed of ₹5,000 and two phones.
The victim managed to talk her way out by saying she had more money at home; after being released nearby, she told her landlord what happened.
Police acted quickly, recorded her statement at KR Hospital, and soon arrested all three suspects. Investigations are ongoing.