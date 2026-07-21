Mysuru police arrest 3 men for gang raping tribal woman

The men forcibly pulled her into their car, then forced her inside and drove to a lodge near Mooguru village, threatening her along the way.

At the lodge, she was reportedly assaulted and robbed of ₹5,000 and two phones.

The victim managed to talk her way out by saying she had more money at home; after being released nearby, she told her landlord what happened.

Police acted quickly, recorded her statement at KR Hospital, and soon arrested all three suspects. Investigations are ongoing.