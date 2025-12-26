Mysuru temple is giving away 2 lakh laddus to kick off 2026
On January 1, the Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple in Mysuru will hand out over two lakh Tirupati-style laddus as prasad—a tradition that's been going strong since 1994.
Both giant two-kilo and smaller laddus are on offer, all made by a dedicated team of nearly 100 cooks working through the last week of December with seriously massive amounts of flour, sugar, oil, and a bunch of festive extras.
What goes into this sweet tradition?
These laddus aren't your average sweets—the prep calls for 100 quintals of groundnut flour and 200 quintals of sugar, plus thousands of liters of oil.
The action starts at 4am after midnight rituals and keeps going until late at night.
Devotees can grab free laddus (big ones for special seva, smaller ones for everyone), plus Puliyogare rice has been distributed in previous years, though it is not explicitly mentioned for this year.
How did it all start?
This whole thing began in the early '90s when Dr. Rajkumar suggested making Tirupati-style prasad more accessible—he even funded the first batch himself.
What started with just a thousand laddus has now grown into one of Mysuru's biggest New Year's Day events.