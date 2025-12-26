Mysuru temple is giving away 2 lakh laddus to kick off 2026

What goes into this sweet tradition?

These laddus aren't your average sweets—the prep calls for 100 quintals of groundnut flour and 200 quintals of sugar, plus thousands of liters of oil.

The action starts at 4am after midnight rituals and keeps going until late at night.

Devotees can grab free laddus (big ones for special seva, smaller ones for everyone), plus Puliyogare rice has been distributed in previous years, though it is not explicitly mentioned for this year.