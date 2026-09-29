Mysuru toddler 19 months old killed by school bus
India
A heartbreaking incident in Mysuru, Karnataka, saw a 1-year-7-month-old girl lose her life after being hit by a school vehicle.
The accident happened when a Shastri Public School bus was dropping off another child; as the mother helped her son out, the bus allegedly moved forward and hit the toddler who was nearby.
Complaint lodged against driver Siddaraju
A complaint has been lodged against the driver, Siddaraju, blaming rash and negligent driving for their loss.