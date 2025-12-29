Mysuru's New Year parties get a 1am curfew
Heading out for New Year's Eve in Mysuru? All celebrations must wrap up by 1am this December 31.
Police announced the rule along with new guidelines: every event—whether at a hotel, club, mall, or apartment—needs official permission.
Sound systems are allowed only if approved and kept within legal volume; DJs are a no-go.
Plus, shops, houses, and establishments are required to install CCTV cameras on their premises.
What you can't do (and what to watch out for)
Forget about wild after-parties—obscene dances, drug use, gambling, and drinking in cars are strictly banned.
Gas balloons using illegal cylinders are also off-limits after a recent tragic accident near Mysuru Palace.
Special teams will be out checking that everyone sticks to the rules.
Social media isn't off the radar
Police say posting anything misleading or fear-mongering about New Year events could land you in legal trouble.
They're also warning everyone to stay alert for scams and sketchy links as the city rings in 2026 safely together.