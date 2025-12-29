Mysuru's New Year parties get a 1am curfew India Dec 29, 2025

Heading out for New Year's Eve in Mysuru? All celebrations must wrap up by 1am this December 31.

Police announced the rule along with new guidelines: every event—whether at a hotel, club, mall, or apartment—needs official permission.

Sound systems are allowed only if approved and kept within legal volume; DJs are a no-go.

Plus, shops, houses, and establishments are required to install CCTV cameras on their premises.