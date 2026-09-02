N Chandrababu Naidu launches ₹4,192cr Godavari project for 90L people
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu just kicked off a ₹4,192 crore project to bring Godavari River water to North Coastal Andhra.
The launch happened at Thandava Reservoir in Anakapalli district, and it is set to irrigate 2.87 lakh acres and supply drinking water to around 90 lakh people across four districts.
Stabilizes 1.48L acres, fills 110 tanks
This new system will stabilize water for 1.48 lakh acres of farmland and fill 110 village tanks in Anakapalli.
It will also support several river basins like Yeleru and Pampa, making life easier for both farmers and local communities.
To mark the occasion, Naidu walked barefoot with farmers and invited a veteran farmer to switch on the system that released water into the local feeder channels, a gesture showing how much this means for everyone who has waited decades (or for generations) for reliable water.