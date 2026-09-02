N Chandrababu Naidu launches ₹4,192cr Godavari project for 90L people

This new system will stabilize water for 1.48 lakh acres of farmland and fill 110 village tanks in Anakapalli.

It will also support several river basins like Yeleru and Pampa, making life easier for both farmers and local communities.

To mark the occasion, Naidu walked barefoot with farmers and invited a veteran farmer to switch on the system that released water into the local feeder channels, a gesture showing how much this means for everyone who has waited decades (or for generations) for reliable water.