N Chandrababu Naidu reviews Andhra Pradesh cyclone readiness Nov 19-20
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: there is a cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal and it could hit the coast soon.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has checked in on how ready the state is, especially with heavy rains expected in places like Konaseema, Kakinada, and East Godavari and West Godavari districts, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur on November 19 and 20.
CM Naidu ensures NDRF, SDRF ready
Naidu is making sure disaster response teams (NDRF and SDRF) are already set up in risk zones.
He has also told officials to keep an eye on the weather around the clock, get power crews ready for quick fixes if electricity goes out, and start moving floodwater into reservoirs.
Plus, he wants officials to consider the recommendations of Central assessment team and ensure their implementation at the field level to help protect people and property from the storm.