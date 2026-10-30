N. Chandrababu Naidu visits Konaseema after Cyclone Arnab, promises support
India
After Cyclone Arnab hit Konaseema district hard, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the worst-affected villages to meet residents and farmers.
He promised that the government is committed to getting things back on track and reassured everyone that support is on the way.
Over 10,000 evacuated, Naidu oversees relief
More than 10,000 people were safely evacuated to shelters before the cyclone struck, thanks to fast work by disaster teams.
Naidu made sure relief camps had essentials, ordered blocked roads cleared, and pushed for power restoration.
He also checked out damaged fields himself so recovery efforts can move faster.