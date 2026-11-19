N. R. Pura farmers call bandh after elephant killed Krishnamurthi
After a tragic elephant attack claimed the life of 53-year-old farmer Krishnamurthi while he searched for his cattle, N. R. Pura's farmers and residents have called for a bandh on November 19, 2026.
Their protest is all about urging leaders to finally address the ongoing human-elephant conflict in their region.
Protesters demand railway barricade, businesses close
Protesters are asking for a railway barricade to keep elephants out of villages, saying that shifting elephants elsewhere, like Excise Minister Gowda suggested, just isn't practical.
The movement has seen strong support, with many businesses closing in solidarity.
Local officials and the MLA have met with the community and promised regular talks to work toward lasting change.