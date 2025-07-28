Nag Panchami 2025: Date, significance, rituals, and more
Nag Panchami is coming up on July 29, 2025—a day when people across India honor the serpent god for good luck and protection.
Falling in the month of Shravan, this festival is all about paying respect to snakes, which are seen as powerful and mystical in Hindu culture.
When to pray?
The main rituals happen early in the morning, with the best time for prayers between 5:41am and 8:23am.
Devotees wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and set up a simple altar with a serpent idol on red cloth.
Offerings like milk, turmeric, flowers, rice, and sweets are made—some even visit temples or anthills to show their respect.
Why is Nag Panchami celebrated?
Nag Panchami isn't just about snakes—it's tied to big stories from Hindu mythology.
Lord Shiva fans especially mark this day since he wears a snake around his neck.
Worshiping Nag Devta is believed to clear away bad luck (especially anything "snake-related") and bring some cosmic balance.