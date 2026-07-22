Nagaland cloudburst worsens Assam floods, 31 dead, over 8L affected
Assam is facing its worst floods in decades in some eastern districts, with over 8 lakh people affected and 31 lives lost as of July 22.
The wave of floods, which had been ongoing for less than a month, was worsened by a sudden cloudburst in Nagaland on July 19, leading to landslides and unexpected flooding that caught everyone off guard.
Deaths concentrated in Sivasagar Charaideo Jorhat
Most deaths happened in the 24 hours leading up to midnight July 21, especially in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts.
The floods have hit around 5.65 lakh residents across 872 villages and wiped out over 24,000 hectares of crops.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the damage has been "on an unimaginable scale."
With more heavy rain expected soon, there is real concern about further flooding and landslides.