Nagaland cloudburst worsens Assam floods, 31 dead, over 8L affected

Most deaths happened in the 24 hours leading up to midnight July 21, especially in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts.

The floods have hit around 5.65 lakh residents across 872 villages and wiped out over 24,000 hectares of crops.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the damage has been "on an unimaginable scale."

With more heavy rain expected soon, there is real concern about further flooding and landslides.