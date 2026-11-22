Nagaon man arrested for 5 secret marriages using forged IDs
In Assam's Nagaon district, Jummuddin Ahmed was arrested after his first wife accused him of secretly marrying five other women since 2001, each time using a different fake name and forged IDs.
His first wife, Ranju Musahari (also known as Farida Begum), shared that she's been dealing with the fallout from his actions for about 25 years.
Police register case against Jummuddin Ahmed
Police registered a case against Ahmed after Musahari's complaint and are now checking the authenticity of the documents he used.
Musahari also alleged that Ahmed's mother-in-law helped him pull off these marriages.
She voiced concern for their kids, who had to leave school because Ahmed insisted they start working, highlighting just how much the family has struggled through all this.