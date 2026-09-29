Nagaur teacher Jagdish Bhora booked for hitting student with stick
India
A teacher at Swami Vivekananda School in Nagaur, Rajasthan, has been booked for hitting a Class five student with a stick after the child forgot his notebook.
The teacher, Jagdish Bhora, also allegedly told the boy to keep quiet about what happened.
The incident came to light when the boy's father noticed bruises and filed a police complaint.
Police register case father demands action
Police have registered a case under sections related to causing harm and intimidation, and an investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Mahendra said this isn't an isolated case (15 to 20 other children might have faced similar treatment) and demanded strict action against the teacher.