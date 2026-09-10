Nageswara Rao dies by suicide after cricket betting, investment schemes

A 36-year-old in Burgampahad, Telangana, Nageswara Rao, died by suicide on September 8 after losing big in cricket betting and investment schemes.

His wife, Sadhanala Madhavi, shared that he was struggling with stress for a week.

Before his death, Rao made a video call to Madhavi saying, "I am dying, take care of the children," which adds a heartbreaking touch to the story.