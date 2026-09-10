Nageswara Rao dies by suicide after cricket betting, investment schemes
A 36-year-old in Burgampahad, Telangana, Nageswara Rao, died by suicide on September 8 after losing big in cricket betting and investment schemes.
His wife, Sadhanala Madhavi, shared that he was struggling with stress for a week.
Before his death, Rao made a video call to Madhavi saying, "I am dying, take care of the children," which adds a heartbreaking touch to the story.
Sadhanala Madhavi names Veeru in complaint
Rao went missing and his family found him hanging near local fields after spotting his motorcycle nearby. He was rushed to a hospital, but didn't make it.
Madhavi has filed a police complaint against Veeru, a man who allegedly convinced Rao to invest in these schemes.
Police received a purported suicide note, allegedly handwritten by Rao, found in the pocket of his T-shirt; according to the complaint, Rao allegedly named Veeru and accused him of financially cheating him and held him responsible for his death.
Madhavi urged Burgampahad police to conduct a detailed investigation.