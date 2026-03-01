Nagpur: 17 dead, 18 injured in SBL Energy Limited blast

PM, CM announce aid

Rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, PESO, and DISS are still at the site searching for answers and helping survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the explosion.

To support victims' families, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also promised ₹5 lakh aid per family plus help from the company itself.