Nagpur: 17 dead, 18 injured in SBL Energy Limited blast
India
A tragic explosion hit SBL Energy Limited's detonator unit in Nagpur early Sunday morning, leaving 17 people dead and 18 more injured.
Those hurt were quickly taken to hospitals for care.
PM, CM announce aid
Rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, PESO, and DISS are still at the site searching for answers and helping survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the explosion.
To support victims' families, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also promised ₹5 lakh aid per family plus help from the company itself.