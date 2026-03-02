Nagpur blast: 9 directors arrested for culpable homicide, safety lapses
India
A massive explosion at SBL Energy Limited's detonator unit in Nagpur on March 1 killed at least 17 workers and injured over a dozen more.
The blast, which caused fires, inflicted extensive damage.
Police have now arrested nine company directors for culpable homicide after safety lapses were found by government agencies.
Rescue operations on; DNA tests to identify victims
Investigators are questioning the arrested directors and searching for 12 others linked to the case.
Rescue teams are still clearing debris, while DNA tests help identify victims.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister has ordered a full probe and announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family; PM Modi has also offered financial support to those affected.