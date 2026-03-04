Nagpur blast: PESO, DISH, labor commissionerate to be probed
A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's detonator unit in Nagpur on March 1 left 19 workers dead and around two dozen others badly injured, according to March 2 reports; earlier accounts gave slightly different figures.
The blast happened early in the morning, and officials said initial reports indicated negligence and that safety measures were not followed properly at the company, while the cause remained under investigation and accountability could also be examined for regulatory agencies such as PESO, DISH and the labor commissionerate.
Victims can only be identified through DNA testing
The explosion was so severe that most victims can only be identified through DNA testing.
Rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF and other agencies carried out rescue operations.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister has ordered a full investigation into what went wrong, with several company leaders already arrested.
Families of those who died will receive compensation totaling ₹82 lakh, while injured workers are getting free treatment—though many remain in critical condition.