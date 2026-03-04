Nagpur blast: PESO, DISH, labor commissionerate to be probed India Mar 04, 2026

A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's detonator unit in Nagpur on March 1 left 19 workers dead and around two dozen others badly injured, according to March 2 reports; earlier accounts gave slightly different figures.

The blast happened early in the morning, and officials said initial reports indicated negligence and that safety measures were not followed properly at the company, while the cause remained under investigation and accountability could also be examined for regulatory agencies such as PESO, DISH and the labor commissionerate.