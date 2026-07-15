Nagpur Cyber Police files FIR for false Nitin Gadkari posts

Tripathi says these accounts, plus a July 3 YouTube video by Manish Kashyap, tried to mislead people and disturb the peace. The case falls under new cyber laws.

Meanwhile, the recent rollout of E20 fuel is getting heat online, vehicle owners say it hurts mileage in older cars and limits their choices.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal urged the government to offer consumers a choice between pure petrol and E20 fuel, and separately called for a reduction in the price of E20 petrol.