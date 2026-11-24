Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express hit by stones near Ajni, no injuries
The Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express was hit by stones near Ajni Railway Station in Maharashtra on Monday.
Thankfully, only the outer glass of a window in the A2 coach was damaged and no one was injured.
The train kept moving and continued its journey without operational disruption.
Duronto pelted near Manish Nagar
The stone-pelting happened just after the train left Ajni Station, with an unknown person throwing stones as it passed Manish Nagar.
For now, the train is running as usual.