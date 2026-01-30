Nagpur NCP worker shaves head after Pawar's death
Vilas Zhodape, a loyal NCP worker from Nagpur, honored late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in his own way.
He'd promised not to cut his hair until Pawar became Chief Minister.
But after Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash on January 28, Zhodape attended the funeral with his family and then shaved his head at the Nira riverbank as a mark of respect.
Zhodape waited over a year to keep his promise
Zhodape kept his no-haircut promise for over a year—even meeting Pawar during the Nagpur Winter Session.
At that meeting, Pawar encouraged him to focus on real political work instead of symbolic gestures.
Still, Zhodape felt this was a meaningful way to say goodbye.
Pawar died in plane crash near Baramati Airport
Ajit Pawar died when his plane crashed near Baramati Airport with visibility reported at about 3,000 meters, killing all five people onboard.
Maharashtra declared three days of state mourning while investigators look into what went wrong.