Nagpur NCP worker shaves head after Pawar's death India Jan 30, 2026

Vilas Zhodape, a loyal NCP worker from Nagpur, honored late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in his own way.

He'd promised not to cut his hair until Pawar became Chief Minister.

But after Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash on January 28, Zhodape attended the funeral with his family and then shaved his head at the Nira riverbank as a mark of respect.