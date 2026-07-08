Nagpur police used AI marvel to solve Patansawangi death case
India
Police in Nagpur used artificial intelligence to crack a tough case after an elderly woman's body was found June 28 in Patansawangi village.
With no clear leads, investigators turned to MARVEL, an AI tool that helped reconstruct the victim's face and sharpen blurry CCTV footage of a possible suspect.
Sudhakar Mandpe arrested after AI match
Teams dug through missing-persons files, questioned dozens of local workers, and checked phone records near the scene.
Thanks to MARVEL, police matched a facial profile from CCTV with Sudhakar Mandpe, 48, who had prior offenses against women.
He was arrested July 6 with an 85% match to the AI-generated image and is now in police custody.