RSS Nagpur headquarters, Mumbai mayor's office get bomb threats
What's the story
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur was searched by police after Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre received an email threatening an explosive device. The email claimed that a bomb was planted at the RSS headquarters in Mahal and Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan in Reshimbagh. Following this, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called to conduct a thorough search operation.
Search outcome
No suspicious items found
Despite the serious nature of the threat, no suspicious items were found at either location during the search. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 3 in Nagpur City, Rahul Madne, said, "An email was received threatening to plant a bomb and blow things up... We are checking three locations: the RSS headquarters, Hedgewar Bhawan and Harihar...Nothing has been found so far." But it was important to conduct a thorough check, and that process is now complete, he said.
Mumbai threats
Email threats sent to BMC, CMO, BSE
In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other important government and financial institutions received email bomb threats. The emails warned of explosions at several locations, including the mayor's office, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building and civic offices. They allegedly contained references to Khalistan and included threatening content targeting various organizations.
Security response
Security stepped up across Mumbai
The emails claimed that an improvised explosive device-laden car would be used to trigger a blast at the Mumbai mayor's office at 1:11pm. They also threatened the BSE building, CMO and BMC offices at specific times. In response to these threats, senior civic and security officials along with Mumbai police have been alerted and investigations are underway. Security has been stepped up at the civic headquarters and Mayor Ritu Twade's office.