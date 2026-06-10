RSS Nagpur headquarters, Mumbai mayor's office get bomb threats 

Search outcome

No suspicious items found

Despite the serious nature of the threat, no suspicious items were found at either location during the search. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 3 in Nagpur City, Rahul Madne, said, "An email was received threatening to plant a bomb and blow things up... We are checking three locations: the RSS headquarters, Hedgewar Bhawan and Harihar...Nothing has been found so far." But it was important to conduct a thorough check, and that process is now complete, he said.