Nagpur teen Aditi Chaukande dies by suicide after Vidarbha rejection
India
Aditi Moreshwar Chaukande, just 17 and passionate about cricket, died by suicide in Nagpur after not making the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team.
She had moved from Akola to Nagpur with her mother, training hard at Surve Cricket Academy for the past two years and chasing her dream of playing for a BCCI-affiliated cricket academy.
Police found 'I wasn't selected' note
Police found a note from the victim that simply said, "I wasn't selected," showing how much the setback affected her.
She allegedly came under severe mental stress after failing to secure a spot in the team.
Inspector Chetan Chauhan and his team are looking into all aspects of the case, while her body is being examined to confirm the exact cause of death.