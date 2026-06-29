Nagpur's Vishwas Nangre Patil video praising K.B. Hedgewar sparks debate

Opposition attacks Patil while supporters defend

Opposition leaders didn't hold back: The Congress accused Patil of having "forgot the oath of the Constitution and the khaki uniform," while NCP's Clyde Crasto said he'd "lost the right to be a police officer."

MNS chief Raj Thackeray suggested Patil should step down if he supports RSS ideology.

Meanwhile, those close to Patil say he stands for peace and point to his record during November 26 and his participation in iftar events as proof of his secular approach.

So far, Patil hasn't responded publicly, keeping everyone guessing about what comes next.