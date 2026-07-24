Naib Risaldar Virender Singh's organs save 6 patients across India
Naib Risaldar Virender Singh, an Indian Army soldier, was declared brain dead after a stroke in Ladakh.
His wife, Kusum, made the brave call to donate his lungs, liver, kidneys, and corneas, turning their loss into hope for six patients across India.
The organ retrieval was handled by Command Hospital's team, and the distribution was through the national organ sharing network.
Organs delivered via green corridor
Singh's lungs were sent to KIMS Hyderabad (a first for Chandimandir); his liver to Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi, one kidney stayed local, and the other went to Haryana.
Both corneas will help restore vision soon. A special "green corridor" cleared city roads so every organ reached its recipient on time, a true team effort by military police and local authorities.