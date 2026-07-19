Nalanda family deaths: Two dead after apparent suicide attempt
India
A family argument in Bihar's Nalanda district took a heartbreaking turn, leaving two people, Dilendra Tanti and his daughter-in-law Gauri Devi, dead after an apparent suicide attempt.
Four family members reportedly tried to end their lives following the dispute.
Purushottam Kumar, Ranjit Tanti undergoing treatment
The other two family members, Purushottam Kumar and Ranjit Tanti, are still undergoing treatment at a private clinic, with one in critical condition.
Police are now investigating what led to this sudden tragedy.
Relatives shared that while things seemed peaceful lately, there had been past fights between Dilendra and his son Purushottam.
The local community is stunned by the loss and searching for answers.