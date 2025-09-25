Punjab-based firm gets government approval for its air taxi design
What's the story
Nalwa Aero, a Punjab-based company, has become the first in India to get Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its five-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The approval was given to Nalwa Aero's CEO, Kuljeet Sandhu, by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at the recent North India Aviation Summit. The design approval from DGCA is a major milestone for India's aviation sector and supports the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat drive.
Future plans
Recognition of technical capability
Sandhu said the approval is a recognition of their technical capability and a commitment to shaping India's urban air mobility future. The company aims to make eVTOL operations a reality by 2028, offering cleaner, faster, and safer travel options. "This approval is not just a recognition of our technical capability but also a commitment to shaping the future of Urban Air mobility in India," Sandhu said.
Affordable travel
Air taxi travel to cost ₹200
The company is also looking to make air taxis affordable in India, with travel prices starting at ₹200. They plan to start operations from Delhi-NCR. Sandhu emphasized the need for innovation in healthcare, pointing out that around 500 people die on highways every day due to a lack of timely medical access. To address this issue, Nalwa Aero's eVTOL aircraft could be used as air ambulances, providing a "life-saving service in the skies."