Punjab-based firm gets government approval for its air taxi design

Sandhu said the approval is a recognition of their technical capability and a commitment to shaping India's urban air mobility future. The company aims to make eVTOL operations a reality by 2028, offering cleaner, faster, and safer travel options. "This approval is not just a recognition of our technical capability but also a commitment to shaping the future of Urban Air mobility in India," Sandhu said.

Affordable travel

Air taxi travel to cost ₹200

The company is also looking to make air taxis affordable in India, with travel prices starting at ₹200. They plan to start operations from Delhi-NCR. Sandhu emphasized the need for innovation in healthcare, pointing out that around 500 people die on highways every day due to a lack of timely medical access. To address this issue, Nalwa Aero's eVTOL aircraft could be used as air ambulances, providing a "life-saving service in the skies."