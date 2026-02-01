Namami Gange Mission gets ₹3,100cr boost in Union budget

Why the Ganga matters

The Ganga isn't just a river—it's a lifeline for millions across northern India.

Right now, a significant portion of the daily sewage it receives is untreated, which means there's still a long way to go.

This latest funding aims to close that gap by boosting treatment capacity, planting trees along the riverbanks, protecting fish species, and helping communities who depend on clean water for their lives and livelihoods.