Namami Gange Mission gets ₹3,100cr boost in Union budget
The government just set aside ₹3,100 crore in this year's budget to power up Namami Gange Mission II, a major project focused on cleaning and reviving the Ganga River.
Since its start in 2014, the mission has grown with more funding and fresh targets—like building new sewage treatment plants and tackling pollution head-on.
Why the Ganga matters
The Ganga isn't just a river—it's a lifeline for millions across northern India.
Right now, a significant portion of the daily sewage it receives is untreated, which means there's still a long way to go.
This latest funding aims to close that gap by boosting treatment capacity, planting trees along the riverbanks, protecting fish species, and helping communities who depend on clean water for their lives and livelihoods.