Names removed from Murshidabad voter lists ahead of 2026 election
With the 2026 West Bengal elections coming up, thousands of people in Murshidabad, especially in Samserganj and Lalgola, have suddenly found their names missing from voter lists.
This has left many worried about their right to vote and questioning if their citizenship is being challenged, all while both the TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) trade blame for the mess.
TMC alleges voter name deletions
TMC says the BJP is unfairly targeting minorities and migrants by deleting names, calling it a "silent NRC in Bengal's Muslim belt."
The BJP insists they're just cleaning up fake voters to keep elections fair.
In Samserganj alone, about 92,000 names have been cut; Lalgola lost another 68,500.
Now, local communities are scrambling to prove they belong, turning what should be an administrative update into a fight over identity and basic rights.