Names removed from Murshidabad voter lists ahead of 2026 election India Apr 15, 2026

With the 2026 West Bengal elections coming up, thousands of people in Murshidabad, especially in Samserganj and Lalgola, have suddenly found their names missing from voter lists.

This has left many worried about their right to vote and questioning if their citizenship is being challenged, all while both the TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) trade blame for the mess.